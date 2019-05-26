Home World

US President Donald Trump defends North Korea's Kim Jong Un, downplays missile threat

Donald Trump said Kim Jong Un's criticism of one of his Democratic rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden, had made him smile.

Published: 26th May 2019 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the Haneda International Airport.

US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the Haneda International Airport. (Photo | AP)

TOKYO: In an apparent contradiction of his national security adviser, President Donald Trump on Sunday downplayed recent North Korean missile tests, tweeting from Tokyo that they're not a concern for him in comments sure to unnerve Japanese leaders.

Trump also said North Korea's Kim Jong Un's criticism of one of his Democratic rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden, had made him smile.

The remarks were the latest example of Trump's willingness to publicly undermine senior advisers, flout democratic norms and side with totalitarian leaders, even on the world stage. He did so this time during a four-day state visit to Japan where he'll become the first leader to meet with the country's new emperor.

"North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me," Trump tweeted in one of a flurry of early morning messages that suggested he'd spent little time sleeping after the lengthy flight to Asia.

"Some" of his "people" appear to include national security adviser John Bolton, who told reporters at a briefing Saturday ahead of Trump's arrival that a series of short-range missile tests by North Korea earlier this month were a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

"In terms of violating U.N. Security Council resolutions, there is no doubt about that," said Bolton, responding to the May 4 and 9 tests that ended a pause in launches that began in late 2017. Trump ignored a shouted question Sunday about whether he agreed with Bolton's assessment.

Trump and other administration officials have sought to downplay the significance of the tests, insisting they do not violate an agreement Trump reached with Kim for a moratorium on launches.

"The moratorium was focused, very focused, on intercontinental missile systems, the ones that threaten the United States," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a recent television interview. That raised alarm bells in Japan, where short-range missiles pose a serious threat because of the country's proximity to North Korea.

ALSO READ: Vladimir Putin tells Kim Jong Un wants to support 'positive' efforts on Korean peninsula

Unlike several other leaders in the region, Abe has yet to meet with Kim, leaving Japan to rely on the U.S. as an intermediary and advocate with North Korea. Abe recently offered to meet Kim without preconditions in an effort to restore diplomatic ties.

Trump in his tweet said he had "confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me," while at the same time embracing Kim's recent attacks on Biden, whose name he misspelled

Trump said he "smiled" when Kim "called Swampman Joe Bidan a low IQ individual, & worse."

"Perhaps that's sending me a signal?" Trump asked.

Trump later offered a new tweet with the correct "Biden" spelling.

North Korea this week labeled Biden a "fool of low IQ" and an "imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being" after the U.S. presidential hopeful accused Trump of cozying up to "dictators and tyrants" like Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin during his campaign launch speech.

Biden's campaign would not comment on the record Sunday, but a spokesman for his campaign, Andrew Bates said Wednesday that, "Given Vice President Biden's record of standing up for American values and interests, it's no surprise that North Korea would prefer that Donald Trump remain in the White House."

The tweet came early Sunday before Trump left his hotel for a round of golf with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He'll also be attending a sumo wrestling match and handing out a "President's Cup" to the winner as part of a visit meant to showcase the close ties between the nations.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Donald Trump North Korea Kim Jong Un North Korea missile threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp