At least 10 injured in magnetic bomb blast in Kabul

The attack comes just a few days after at least two people, including an imam, were killed and 17 others were injured in a bomb blast at a mosque in Kabul during prayers.

Published: 27th May 2019 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Afghan National Army soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint in Kabul

Representational image (File photo| AP)

By UNI

KABUL: At least 10 people suffered injuries in Kabul on Monday morning after a bus carrying the staff of the Afghan Haji and Religious Affairs Ministry was hit by a magnetic bomb explosion, an Interior Ministry official told Sputnik.

A spokesman for the Public Health Ministry said that two people had been hospitalised after the attack.

"At 07:45 a.m.[03:15 GMT], in the second police district [in Kabul], a bus with government employees was targeted by a bomb blast, as a result of which we have received two wounded people so far," Wahidullah Mayar tweeted.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The attack comes just a few days after at least two people, including an imam, were killed and 17 others were injured in a bomb blast at a mosque in Kabul during prayers.

