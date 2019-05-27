Home World

Israel PM Netanyahu says coalition deal still possible as talk of new polls mounts

Netanyahu has been unable to reach a deal with potential coalition partners with the deadline looming on Wednesday.

Published: 27th May 2019 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | AP

By AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he believed a deal to form a new coalition government remained possible, as speculation mounted over the possibility of fresh elections only days ahead of a deadline.

Netanyahu has been unable to reach a deal with potential coalition partners despite results from April 9 polls giving his Likud party and its right-wing and religious allies a majority in parliament.

Negotiations have broken down over legislation aimed at requiring ultra-Orthodox Jews to perform mandatory military service like other Jewish Israelis.

The deadline for Netanyahu to form a coalition is Wednesday. 

Holding elections so close to one another would be unprecedented for Israel.

"I think that the problem can be solved with good will, if that's what people want," Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting.

"If there's not a desire, and things are being aimed in a certain direction, it's unfortunate. I don't think the country needs to be dragged to another election, but there might be someone who wants that," he added.

Avigdor Lieberman, who is likely to become defence minister under a coalition deal, has pushed for a guarantee that a bill he backs on ultra-Orthodox military conscription be passed.

The ultra-Orthodox parties have refused to support this reform.

Netanyahu needs both Lieberman's Yisrael Beitenu party and the ultra-Orthodox to form the coalition he is seeking.

Likud and its allies hold 65 seats in the 120-seat parliament, including Yisrael Beitenu's five and the ultra-Orthodox parties' 16.

A Likud spokesman said Sunday that "if Lieberman continues to insist on taking down the government, the Likud has begun preparations ahead of elections."

But he added: "At this stage there has been no decision on dissolving the Knesset (parliament)."

Netanyahu's party later said in a statement that "the ball is now in the court of the Lieberman camp. If he accepts, we have a right-wing government tonight."

Netanyahu had said on Twitter that he had put together a last-ditch proposal on the conscription issue and was meeting individually with party heads to discuss it.

Both Lieberman and ultra-Orthodox leaders indicated they were not prepared to compromise.

Lieberman refused to meet with Netanyahu on Sunday, his own party said in a statement.

It added that Lieberman remained committed to the proposed law.

Israeli media reported that Likud lawmakers had received a request to attend parliament on Monday afternoon to vote in favour of dissolution, in an apparent bid to put pressure on Lieberman to change his position and avoid fresh elections.

Separately, thousands protested in Tel Aviv on Saturday night against Netanyahu's reported attempts to seek immunity from prosecution as part of coalition negotiations.

Netanyahu faces potential indictment for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in the months ahead.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel coalition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp