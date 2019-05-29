Home World

Will climate change make us go hungry by 2050?

The study shows that climate change could affect the productivity of rice, wheat, and maize by 2050, with the situation getting even worse by 2080.

Published: 29th May 2019 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers sprinkle fertilizer on a wheat field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Harpreet  Bajwa
Express News Service

Most of Africa, South, and Central Asia are vulnerable to the projected negative impacts of climate change, says a recent study conducted by CGIAR Climate Change Agriculture and Food Security (CGIAR CCAFS). The study shows that climate change could affect the productivity of rice, wheat, and maize by 2050, with the situation getting even worse by 2080.

Many research studies have been carried out to quantify projected climate impacts on agriculture at diverse spatial scales, using various climate and crop models. A recent study by CGIAR CCAFS has comprehensively summarized this large body of work done over the last forty years for the most consumed cereals globally (wheat, rice and maize), with important takeaways for food security. 

The authors analysed more than 150 studies published since the 1980s, using the meta-analysis technique. The results highlight high impacts of climate change on the productivity of rice, wheat, and maize, with respective area-weighted global losses reaching up to -12 per cent, -15 per cent and -20 per cent by the 2080s.

The study also identified global hotspots of potential food insecurity after adaptation on crop yield, by analysing projected future food demand for the 2050s along with the national food supply. Consequently, most of Africa, South, and Central Asia, along with temperate countries in South America and Scandinavia, were found to be vulnerable to food insecurity and the projected negative impacts of climate change. 

The lead author Pramod Aggarwal further elaborates, “These regions have immense food security problems. They have a two-fold crisis - a) their growth rate of food production already lags behind the projected demand and b) future climate change will further disrupt their food supply.”

Impact assessments on agriculture underline the considerable potential of adaptation in abating the negative effects of climate change. Adaptive measures such as a change in planting date, cultivating improved variety, increased nutrient and water application are known to dramatically decrease the negative impacts of climate change.   

The results after adaptation point to a much smaller net reduction in the productivity loss of rice (-6 per cent), wheat (-4 per cent) and maize (-13 per cent) by 2080, if adaptive measures are employed. Adaptation might also bring a level playing field for tropics and developing regions, by equalizing the impacts from climate change across different regions.

But these processes are hard to implement and come with a cost. Co-author Bruce Campbell warns, “These adaptation strategies are constrained by the economic, institutional and ecological costs involved. Massive science-guided investments and policy support is required to scale-out adaptation globally. Pathways to sustainable development like climate-smart agriculture may prove to be a more viable alternative than intensive agricultural practices.”

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
climate change CGIAR CCAFS Food security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp