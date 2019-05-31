Home World

Florida man escapes police, then calls to complain

Nicholas Jones was pulled over during a traffic stop and he made the 911 call about an hour after fleeing in his car.

Published: 31st May 2019 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

Car

For representational purposes

By AFP

MIAMI: A Florida man escaped from a police officer during a traffic stop and then called the 911 emergency number to complain.

"What do we pay you guys for?" 19-year-old Nicholas Jones said on the call. "I've driven past four cops."

An audio recording of the call was posted by the Florida Times-Union on its website. 

Jones was pulled over during a traffic stop May 4 in St Johns county, Florida. He made the 911 call about an hour after fleeing in his car.

The startled 911 dispatcher asked Jones to explain what he was talking about.

"I mean he (the police officer) turned his lights on me and got behind me and as he was walking up to my car I did a donut around him and left him," Jones said.

"OK, you want to now see the officer. Or... What's your question?" the dispatcher said.

"Like... My question is ... I'm assuming he put an APB (all-points bulletin, or broadcast) out that has someone looking for my car... so like he definitely got the plate number but I've passed like four cops just driving around ... Like what are you guys doing?"

The dispatcher then responded: "Well we're working on many calls sir."

Jones, who was wanted on a warrant in a separate incident, was arrested a day later.

He was charged with reckless driving, escaping the police, misusing 911 and violating parole.

Police said he later said he fled the traffic stop because he thought it would be "fun."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Florida complaint police 911

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp