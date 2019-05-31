Home World

Trump planning 'dramatic' policy statement on Mexico border

There were no hints on the specifics of the new announcement surrounding the US immigration policy.

Published: 31st May 2019 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (File | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said he is planning to make a major statement on US immigration policy on Thursday or Friday, amid continuing frustration over thousands of migrants pouring over the border with Mexico.

"I'm going to be making a statement, probably tomorrow but maybe today," Trump told reporters.

"This is a big-league statement. We are going to do something very dramatic on the border," he said.

He said he was not planning to close the frontier with Mexico, but wants to address the issue of tens of thousands of mostly Central Americans crossing the border each month and asking for asylum, which prevents US authorities from forcibly repatriating them.

"It will be a statement having to do with the border and having to do with people illegally coming over the border," Trump said, calling it a "national emergency".

Trump accused Democrats in Congress of not supporting legislation to end what he called "ridiculous" US policy on asylum seekers.

The Democrats "want to have open borders, they want to have crime, they want to have drugs pouring into the country, they want to have human trafficking," he said.

There were no hints on the specifics of the new announcement.

Tapping his executive powers against a resistant Congress, Trump has taken billions of dollars from the military budget to construct sections of wall along the lengthy frontier.

But he needs much more funding, and courts have weighed in to stall some of the work.

According to recent press reports, the White House has also considered invoking the rarely used US Insurrection Act to deploy more US troops to the border, circumventing other restrictions on the use of the military for domestic problems.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
donald trump immigration Mexico

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp