Home World

Unmasked Angela Merkel braves severe Delhi smog

Merkel sat for the national anthems because of her own health problems.

Published: 01st November 2019 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By AFP

NEW DELHI: German Chancellor Angela Merkel got a toxic welcome to India on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi treated her to a military parade in New Delhi in severely polluted air.

Ignoring medical advice issued to the choking megacity's 20 million inhabitants to wear pollution masks, Merkel and Modi reviewed a guard of honour at the presidential palace breathing in the air without protection.

Merkel sat for the national anthems because of her own health problems.

The Indian government monitoring agency rated on Friday the air in the Indian capital, a noxious cocktail of industrial and vehicle emissions and agricultural smoke, as "severe".

Levels of particulates smaller than 2.5 microns, so tiny they can enter the bloodstream, were 19 times the World Health Organization safe maximum, according to the US embassy website.

India is home to 14 of the 15 most polluted cities in the world, according to the United Nations. According to one study, smog kills a million Indians prematurely every year.

Merkel arrived late on Thursday for a fifth round of inter-governmental talks focused on digitalisation, economy and trade, as well as development and sustainability.

READ HERE | Public health emergency declared in Delhi as pollution level enters 'severe-plus' category

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Angela Merkel Delhi air pollution Smog Delhi air quality
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp