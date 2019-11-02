Home World

India eliminated big reason behind terrorism, separatism: PM Modi in Bangkok

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Bangkok, Prime Minister Modi said his government was working to fulfill those aims that seemed impossible.

Published: 02nd November 2019 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BANGKOK: India has eliminated a big reason behind sowing of seeds of terrorism and separatism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday, in a clear reference to abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and reorganising of the state.

Addressing the Indian diaspora here, prime minister Modi said his government was working to fulfil those aims that seemed impossible.

"You are aware that India has decided to eliminate a big reason behind sowing of seeds of terrorism and separatism," Modi said.

"When decision is right, its echo is heard across the globe. And I can hear it in Thailand as well," he said at the 'Sawasdee PM Modi' event.

ALSO READ: India has put forward reasonable proposals for RCEP deal, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi also received a standing ovation after he referred to abrogation of Article 370 provisions.

He said the ovation was for India's Parliament and parliamentarians. Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was scrapped on August 5.

It had "temporary provisions with respect to the State of Jammu and Kashmir" allowing it to have its own Constitution.

The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh have been carved out of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance with the government's August 5 decision.

Expectations of people are more from those who work and deliver, he said to huge applause from the audience.

Modi told the audience that their appreciation for the decision is for India's Parliament and parliamentarians.

In his speech, Modi also talked about the Kartarpur Corridor opening and said that pilgrims will now be able to visit Kartarpur Sahib freely.

He also highlighted his government's achievements such as Ujwala yojana.

Due to changes in India in last five years, people gave bigger mandate to my govt this time, Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said India was committed and working hard to become a USD 5 trillion economy.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pm modi pm modi thailand visit pm modi in bangkok pm modi asean meet pm modi rcep meet
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp