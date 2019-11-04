Maryam Nawaz granted bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

By ANI

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz was on Monday granted bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

In the hearing held on October 31, a two-member bench of the High Court had reserved its verdict after all parties had concluded their arguments in the money laundering case, Dawn reported.

Maryam and her cousin were apprehended by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Pakistan's accountability bureau. A NAB special court had remanded them to judicial custody on September 25.

Maryam's father and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif last week got the bail on medical ground in CSM case from the Lahore High Court.