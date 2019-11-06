Donald Trump, Boris Johnson discuss trade, NATO over phone

By IANS

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over issues of trade and burden-sharing among NATO allies, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The two leaders again reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Special Relationship through a robust bilateral free trade agreement once the UK leaves the European Union (EU)," said the statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Trump in the phone call also stressed the need for NATO allies to robustly fund their defences, according to the statement.

Speaking on a British radio show last week, Trump said a trade deal between Washington and London would be impossible after Brexit under the withdrawal terms Johnson reached with the EU.

Trump, who repeatedly complained about NATO allies' free-riding on the US military, is expected to visit London early December to attend the NATO Leaders' Meeting.