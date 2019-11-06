Pakistan's opposition rejects Khan govt's proposal to probe 2018 election results

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's opposition rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government's proposal for a judicial commission to probe the alleged rigging in the July 2018 election.

"We reject every proposal for the formation of a commission and maintain our demand for fresh elections. There can be no change in the matter," JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said as the anti-government protest entered its fifth day here.

"Now it's up to you. The sooner you decide on this, the sooner we can see this matter resolved. If you think this crowd should disperse, then go ahead and give the call. Neither will you remain in a fix and neither will we, then, have any lack of clarity on the matter," Rehman said.

Meanwhile, according to DAWN, the second round of talks between the government negotiating team and the Opposition's Rehbar Committee failed to break the ongoing deadlock between the two sides.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said the government is trying to find a middle ground with the opposition to break the ongoing deadlock. The opposition has demanded the resignation of Imran Khan and calling of an election immediately.

Khan has said that he was ready to accept all "valid" demands of the Azadi March protesters, except their call for his resignation.

According to the local media, the Pakistan premier made the statement in a meeting led by Khattak to negotiate with the opposition parties taking part in the 'Azadi March', reported the Express Tribune.

"The government is ready to accept all valid demands except the demand for resignation," said Khan.

Khan also stated that his negotiation team will respond positively if the opposition displays seriousness towards reaching a consensus to end the protest march.

The purported aim of the march is to oust Khan, who has been at the helm for just over a year. According to Fazlur Rehman aka Maulana Diesel, the march has been called to "protect the Constitution, democracy and Pakistan".

Earlier, Khan made it clear that he will not succumb to pressure from the opposition and not resign from his post.

The anti-government protest is likely to be one of the biggest in the country, surpassing the numbers of the 2014 'dharna' held against the then Pakistani government led by Nawaz Sharif.