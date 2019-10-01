Home World

Former Sri Lanka police chief Pujith Jayasundara arrested for assault

Jayasundara was sent on compulsory leave after the Easter Sunday suicide bombings in Colombo which killed 258 people.

Published: 01st October 2019 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Former Sri Lanka police chief Pujith Jayasundara. (Photo |AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's former police chief Pujith Jayasundara was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting and threatening a lift operator at the police headquarters here in 2017.

Jayasundara was arrested after he presented himself before the police's Criminal Investigation Department here.

The former inspector general of police was produced before a magistrate, who gave Jayasundara bail.

Jayasundara was sent on compulsory leave after the Easter Sunday suicide bombings in Colombo which killed 258 people. He resigned from the police force after President Maithripala Sirisena had asked him to step down.

In July, Sri Lanka's former defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando and Jayasundara were arrested, after the country's Attorney General instructed the authorities to charge them with the failure to prevent the attacks.

More than 250 people were killed in eight coordinated suicide attacks carried out by local Jihadi group National Thowheed Jammath linked to the ISIS on April 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pujith Jayasundara Sri Lanka police chief
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp