Home World

Modi didn't use 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkaar' remark to endorse US President for 2020 polls: Jaishankar

Currently, on a three-day trip to Washington DC, Jaishankar strongly refuted the notion that the prime minister used the phrase to endorse Trump's candidature for his 2020 re-election campaign.

Published: 01st October 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, walks out with Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, at the US State Department in Washington, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. | (Photo | AP)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, walks out with Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, at the US State Department in Washington, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. | (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Asserting India's non-partisan stand to domestic American politics, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the term "Abki Baar Trump Sarkaar" in the Houston rally, merely referring to what the US president had used to endear himself to the Indian American community during his presidential campaign.

Currently, on a three-day trip to Washington DC, Jaishankar strongly refuted the notion that the prime minister used the phrase to endorse Trump's candidature for his 2020 re-election campaign.

"No, he did not say that," the minister said when asked during a news conference with Indian journalists about the implication of the prime minister purportedly using the slogan in his Houston address.

"I think, please, look very carefully at what the prime minister said. My recollection of what the prime minister said was that candidate Trump had used this ("Ab Ki Baar Trump Sarkaar"). So PM is talking about the past."

"I don't think we should, honestly, misinterpret what was said. I don't think you're doing a good service to anybody," Jaishankar said in response to the question.

ALSO READ | Jaishankar defends India's right to buy S-400 missile defense system on US trip

Addressing a mammoth crowd of more than 50,000 Indian Americans in Houston on September 22, Modi said that "we in India have connected well" with Trump.

"The words of candidate Trump, "Abki baar Trump sarkar", rang loud and clear. And his celebration of Diwali in the House -- White House -- lit up millions of faces with joy and appreciation," Modi had said amidst thunderous applause from the audience.

Soon thereafter the opposition Congress party in India accused Prime Minister Modi of endorsing Trump's candidate.

The ruling BJP has denied this.

"I mean, he (Modi) was pretty clear what he was talking about. He was saying, this is what you said as a candidate, which showed that you were trying to, (connect with India and its people even as a candidate)," Jaishankar said, urging the journalist to be accurate.

"We have a very nonpartisan (approach to domestics US politics). So, our sort of approach to whatever happens in this country is their politics, not our politics," Jaishankar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
donald trump PM Modi Abki Baar Trump Sarkaar S Jaishankar
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp