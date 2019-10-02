Home World

Trump campaign, Republican Committee raise record USD 125 million in 3rd quarter

Published: 02nd October 2019 04:52 PM

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee raised USD 125 million in the third quarter of the year, a presidential fundraising record.

The pro-Trump effort said Tuesday that it has raised more than USD 308 million in 2019 and has more than USD 156 million in the bank.

Republicans aim to use the fundraising haul to fight off Democrats' impeachment effort.

Former President Barack Obama and the DNC raised just over USD 70 million in the third quarter of 2011.

"President Trump has built a juggernaut of a campaign, raising record amounts of money at a record pace," said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel credited Democratic attacks on Trump for motivating supporters to donate in record numbers.

"We are investing millions on the airwaves and on the ground to hold House Democrats accountable, highlight their obstruction, and take back the House and reelect President Trump in 2020," she said.

The fundraising announcement comes as the pro-Trump efforts launched their first major advertising campaign of the cycle.

Trump's team aims to devote USD 1 billion to his reelection.

Last week, as House Democrats launched their impeachment effort, the Trump campaign announced it would spend USD 8 million to air an ad attacking Democrats for trying to "steal" the 2020 campaign.

The RNC said it would spend USD 2 million attacking Democrats for their support of impeachment.

