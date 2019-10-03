Home World

There is no ray of hope, Pakistan businessmen tell army chief; slam Imran

They told General Bajwa that their business units are getting closed down one by one, and if nothing could be done then all their businessess would be shut, leaving countless workers unemployed.

Published: 03rd October 2019 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, right, watches a parade with Prime Minister Imran Khan, left, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on 23/09/2019.

Pakistan's Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: The heads of Pakistan's leading business houses called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to voice concern over the dire of the state of country's economy and Imran Khan government's half-hearted response.

The businessmen met Bajwa on Wednesday night at a dinner reception when they apprised the army chief of the government's failure in addressing the crisis the economy is confronting, thenews.com.pk reported on Thursday.

The delegation of 16-20 businessmen told the army chief that the government does not go beyond offering verbal assurances.

Also Read - Pakistan will continue 'game plan', paint apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Article 370

They told General Bajwa that their business units are getting closed down one by one, and if nothing could be done then all their businessess would be shut, leaving countless workers unemployed.

"There is no ray of hope," the businessmen said.

Sources said Bajwa heard the business heads' grievances and assured them of his help.

He said he would try to do something for the resolution of their problems at the earliest, and also advised the businessmen to cooperate with the government, and not to side with the anti-government forces.

Also Read - Inflation rate in Pakistan jumps over 18 per cent in a week

Bajwa also floated an idea that an internal committee be formed comprising military officers to work on the complaints so that they could be resolved as soon as possible, sources said.

The army chief hailed the business community's services to the country, adding that with their efforts Pakistan will move forward.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan economy Pakistan economic crisis Imran khan
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp