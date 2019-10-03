There is no ray of hope, Pakistan businessmen tell army chief; slam Imran

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: The heads of Pakistan's leading business houses called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to voice concern over the dire of the state of country's economy and Imran Khan government's half-hearted response.

The businessmen met Bajwa on Wednesday night at a dinner reception when they apprised the army chief of the government's failure in addressing the crisis the economy is confronting, thenews.com.pk reported on Thursday.

The delegation of 16-20 businessmen told the army chief that the government does not go beyond offering verbal assurances.

Also Read - Pakistan will continue 'game plan', paint apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Article 370

They told General Bajwa that their business units are getting closed down one by one, and if nothing could be done then all their businessess would be shut, leaving countless workers unemployed.

"There is no ray of hope," the businessmen said.

Sources said Bajwa heard the business heads' grievances and assured them of his help.

He said he would try to do something for the resolution of their problems at the earliest, and also advised the businessmen to cooperate with the government, and not to side with the anti-government forces.

Also Read - Inflation rate in Pakistan jumps over 18 per cent in a week

Bajwa also floated an idea that an internal committee be formed comprising military officers to work on the complaints so that they could be resolved as soon as possible, sources said.

The army chief hailed the business community's services to the country, adding that with their efforts Pakistan will move forward.