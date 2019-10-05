Home World

Hong Kong rail services to remain suspended after protestors vandalise MTR stations

The city's months-long protests further escalated on October 1 when a police officer shot an 18-year-old demonstrator in the chest with a live round.

Published: 05th October 2019 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Violence gripped Hong Kong after thousands swept into the streets triggered by government's decision to invoke a colonial-era law.( Photo | AP )

By ANI

HONG KONG: All train services in Hong Kong, including the airport express line, were suspended on Saturday, city's rail operator said, a day after angry protesters vandalised businesses and railway stations over government's introduction of a new anti-mask law.

"After the outbreak of violence at multiple districts, the maintenance staff has to make sure of their own safety before they could travel to the damaged stations to inspect and assess the extent of damages at our stations, and to carry out repair works," the MTR said in a statement.

"After conducting an assessment jointly with the Police and other relevant government departments, all MTR services covering the Heavy Rail including Airport Express, Light Rail and MTR bus cannot be resumed this morning (5 October),' it added.

Violence gripped Hong Kong on Friday after thousands swept into the streets triggered by government's decision to invoke a colonial-era law for the first time in over half a century to use it to ban face masks, reported South China Morning Post.

The move came into effect on Saturday.

The city's months-long protests further escalated on October 1 when a police officer shot an 18-year-old demonstrator in the chest with a live round. The incident took place on the same day when mainland China staged a huge military parade to celebrate 70 years of its Communist regime. 

