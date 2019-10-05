Imran Khan warns PoK residents against crossing LoC

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday warned the residents of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) against crossing the Line of Control "to provide humanitarian aid or support" to the Kashmiris.

The Prime Minister's warning on Twitter comes a day after tens of hundreds of residents from across PoK set out in vehicular and motorcycle rallies to Muzaffarabad on the call of pro-independence Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) to show solidarity with the Kashmiris.

a narrative that tries to divert from the indigenous Kashmiris' struggle against brutal Indian Occupation by trying to label it as "Islamic terrorism" being driven by Pakistan. It will give India an excuse to increase violent oppression of Kashmiris in IOJK & attack across LoC — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 5, 2019

A JKLF spokesperson told Dawn news that the marchers would resume their rally towards Chakothi sector on Saturday morning.

"From Chakothi we will cross over the ceasefire line (LoC) for Srinagar," he said, expressing his desire for the administration and police not to create hindrances for them.