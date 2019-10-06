Home World

US Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren raises concerns over Kashmir

The Massachusetts Senator is the second influential American politician to raise concerns over Kashmir.

Published: 06th October 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (File Photo | AP)

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Saturday voiced concerns over the restrictions and communication blockade in Kashmir, urging India to respect the rights of the people of Kashmir.

Strict restrictions were imposed in Kashmir after the Indian government on August 5 announced abrogation of Article 370, that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and to bifurcate the State into two union territories.

"The US-India partnership has always been rooted in our shared democratic values. I'm concerned about recent events in Kashmir, including a continued communications blackout and other restrictions.

The rights of the people of Kashmir must be respected," Warren, 70, said in a tweet.

The Massachusetts Senator is the second influential American politician to raise concerns over Kashmir.

Her statement comes a month after fellow Democrat Bernie Sanders expressed similar concerns.

Addressing the annual convention of the Islamic Society of North America in Houston early last month, Sanders said he was "deeply concerned" about the situation in Kashmir and asked the US government to "speak out boldly" in support of a UN-backed peaceful resolution to resolve the issue.

"I am deeply concerned about the situation in Kashmir...India's action is unacceptable," he said while addressing one of the largest Muslim gatherings in the US.

In an opinion piece in Houston Chronicle, Sanders wrote on September 22 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump's joint address at the "Howdy, Modi" event was happening at a time when Kashmir remained under lockdown.

"When President (Donald) Trump meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston, we will hear much about the friendship between the American and Indian peoples.

However, there will be a deafening silence when it comes to a human rights crisis unfolding right before our eyes - and that is unacceptable," he said.

India has categorically rejected any scope for third party mediation on Kashmir, saying it was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, a position that has been backed by President Trump who had recently offered to mediate.

Some restrictions have been relaxed, but mobile and internet communications in the Kashmir Valley are largely still blocked.

Defending the restrictions, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said in an interview last month: "It wasn't possible to stop communications between militants without impacting all of Kashmir.

How do I cut off communication between the terrorists and their masters on the one hand, but keep the Internet open for other people? I would be delighted to know." Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Pakistan has been trying to raise the issue at various international fora, but India has maintained that it is an internal matter and has asked Islamabad to accept the reality.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US kashmir Kashmir Article 370 Elizabeth Warren
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp