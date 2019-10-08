Home World

Iraq President calls for "halt to escalation" after protests

In a televised address, President Barham Saleh said those who attacked protesters and security forces during mass rallies that have spiralled into violence were 'the enemies of the people'.

Baghdad curfew, Iraq protest

People walk on the curfew-ed street of Baghdad. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq's president called Monday for a "halt to escalation" and proposed a national dialogue in response to nearly a week of anti-government protests that have left more than 100 dead.

In a televised address, President Barham Saleh said those who attacked protesters and security forces during mass rallies that have spiralled into violence were "the enemies of the people".

ALSO READ: 'Enemies seek to sow discord' between Iran and Iraq, says Ayatollah Khamenei

His address came hours after the military admitted using "excessive force" in dealing with demonstrators the previous evening in the capital's east.

"Excessive force outside the rules of engagement was used and we have begun to hold accountable those commanding officers who carried out these wrong acts," the military said.

