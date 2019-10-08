Iraq President calls for "halt to escalation" after protests

By AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq's president called Monday for a "halt to escalation" and proposed a national dialogue in response to nearly a week of anti-government protests that have left more than 100 dead.

In a televised address, President Barham Saleh said those who attacked protesters and security forces during mass rallies that have spiralled into violence were "the enemies of the people".

His address came hours after the military admitted using "excessive force" in dealing with demonstrators the previous evening in the capital's east.

"Excessive force outside the rules of engagement was used and we have begun to hold accountable those commanding officers who carried out these wrong acts," the military said.