Home World

Britain's Brexit talks with EU on verge of collapse

According to London, Merkel demanded a rewrite of Britain's approach to the long-vexing Irish border problem that made a compromise 'essentially impossible'.

Published: 09th October 2019 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

United Kingdom PM Boris Johnson

United Kingdom PM Boris Johnson (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Brexit talks between Britain and the European Union teetered on the verge of collapse on Tuesday, with tit-for-tat claims of intransigence and sabotage before an end-October deadline.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as he tried to salvage new divorce terms he has proposed ahead of next week's pivotal EU summit in Brussels.

Unusually, Downing Street then provided a readout of what Merkel allegedly said, provoking an incendiary tweet from EU Council President Donald Tusk.

According to London, Merkel demanded a rewrite of Britain's approach to the long-vexing Irish border problem that made a compromise "essentially impossible".

The Downing Street official quoted Merkel as saying that a deal now looked "overwhelming unlikely", and added that the Brexit talks were "close to breaking down".

Britain has been trying for more than three years to find a way to deliver on the result of a 2016 referendum and end its almost five-decade involvement in the European project.

Riding a wave of British frustrations with the saga, Johnson is threatening to leave at any cost -- with or without a withdrawal deal -- on October 31.

In Berlin, Merkel's office said it would not comment "on such confidential discussions".

Johnson's official spokesman also declined to say anything about the substance of the call.

But he told reporters the pair had a "frank exchange" -- diplomatic speak for a disagreement.

The further spokesman rejected Tusk's blunt accusation that Johnson was playing "some stupid blame game" by having his office leak the detail of private talks.

A frustrated Tusk accused Britain of playing with "the future of Europe and the UK" with no clear plan of what the country wanted.

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney said he found it "hard to disagree" with Tusk, stressing that Dublin would "not strike a deal at any cost".

Johnson talked to his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar for 40 minutes.

"Both sides strongly reiterated their desire to reach a Brexit deal," a Downing Street spokesman said.

The pair could meet in person later this week, he added.

Although Johnson's Brexit negotiators were still meeting various European officials, much of the focus is shifting to what happens after the talks are formally pronounced dead.

The Irish government published a 2020 spending plan with a 1.2-billion-euro ($1.3 billion) relief fund based on the assumption that there will be no agreement.

The UK government also released updated preparations for a "no deal" exit at the end of the month, indicating it was increasingly expecting the outcome.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies think-tank, however, warned that "even a relatively benign no-deal Brexit" would see Britain's debt burden surge to 50-year highs.

On the markets, the pound slipped to its lowest value against the euro in about a month.

Johnson, who took over from Theresa May in July, has been accused of political manoeuvring before calling a snap general election to strengthen his position in parliament.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brexit EU Boris Johnson Angela Merkel
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp