Chinese President Xi Jinping says he’s keeping an eye on Kashmir, backs Pakistan's interests: Report

By Online Desk

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said that he was watching the situation in Kashmir and would extend his support to Pakistan on issues related to its core interests, Xinhua News Agency reported.

During his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that the right and wrong of the situation was clear. He also asked the parties to resolve the dispute through 'peaceful dialogue'.

ALSO READ: PM Modi will explain India's Kashmir stand to Xi Jinping if Chinese President raises it, indicate Sources

Xi added that no matter how the international and regional situation changes, the friendship between China and Pakistan has always been unbreakable and rock-solid.

Xi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi near Chennai from October 11 to 12 for the second informal summit.

During the summit, the two countries will exchange views on deepening the India-China Closer Development Partnership, India's external affairs ministry said.

On the Kashmir issue, the sources said, "India's position on Kashmir is very clear. If Xi raises the issue, PM Modi will explain our view on it".

