Home World

Pakistan court rejects plea to drop terrorism charges against Pervez Musharraf

The bench dismissed the petition on Wednesday because of repeated absence of Shah during the hearing of the case

Published: 10th October 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

Former Pakistan president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf. (File | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani court has dismissed a petition seeking deletion of terrorism charges against former military dictator Pervez Musharraf and transfer of his case from the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) to the sessions court, according to a media report.

An Islamabad High Court division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb resumed the hearing of the petition filed by 75-year-old Musharraf through his lawyer Akhtar Shah.

The bench dismissed the petition on Wednesday because of repeated absence of Shah during the hearing of the case, Dawn News reported.

The former military ruler has been seeking deletion of terrorism charges and subsequent transfer of his case from the ATC to the sessions court on the ground that initially the first information report (FIR) was registered under the Pakistan Penal Code against him in connection with the detention of 60 judges of the superior judiciary after the imposition of emergency on November 3, 2007.

However, in 2013, a single-member bench of the IHC had ordered the police to invoke the anti-terror law against Musharraf since detaining judges is "an act of terrorism".

The ATC has already declared Musharraf a proclaimed offender in the judges' detention case as he has been abroad since March 2016, the report said.

The prosecution has laid entire evidence against the accused in this case.

However, the trial is standstill as the former military leader is absconding in the case.

In 2009, the Secretariat police had registered the judges' detention case against Musharraf on the complaint of advocate Mohammad Aslam Ghumman.

The complainant said that the former president, soon after the imposition of emergency in 2007, had kept 60 judges of the superior courts under detention for over five months at their residences, it said.

Interestingly, despite the prosecution's repeated requests none of the detained judges or their family members testified before the ATC.

Moreover, the prosecution did not mention in the FIR names of the judges detained.

Taking benefit of legal loopholes, Musharraf's counsel Shah challenged the terrorism charges.

As per the petition, Section 7 of the ATA, 1997, was inserted in the case on the orders of the IHC, but the charges were not proved during the investigation.

The petition added that no evidence was produced in connection with Section 7 of the ATA by the investigators and prosecution.

While referring to an order of the IHC, it said, a division bench comprising Justice Noorul Haq Qureshi and Justice Riaz Ahmed Khan had held that lawyers' allegations could not be considered as evidence.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pervez Musharraf
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp