Syria operation in line with self-defence: Turkey tells UN

ANKARA: Turkey has defended its action of launching an attack on the Northern Syria border, saying the operation was carried out in line with self-defence to counter the imminent terrorist threat and to ensure Turkey's border security.

In a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Turkey's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Feridun Sinirlioglu on Wednesday said, "Turkey initiated Operation Peace Spring on October 9, 2019, in line with the right of self-defence... to counter the imminent terrorist threat, to ensure Turkey's border security, to neutralize terrorists starting from along the border regions adjacent to Turkish territory," said the letter, reported Sputnik.

Turkey also said that it is still committed to resolving the crisis in Syria via a political solution as outlined in the Geneva communique and UN Security Council resolutions.

The envoy assured that the operation is aimed to target terrorists and their hideouts, shelters, emplacements, weapons, vehicles and equipment.

Turkey's letter comes ahead of the United Nations emergency meeting on Thursday morning to discuss the recent escalation of the situation.

Turkey launched an offensive in Northern Syria. Ankara has been targeting the key American-backed Kurds, known as Syrian Democratic Forces.

Kurds have acted as the key allies of the United States in the fight against the Islamic State in Syria. Ankara has been targeting the key American-backed Kurds, known as Syrian Democratic Forces.

