Pakistan army dismisses three majors for abuse of authority, involvement in illegal activities

Published: 11th October 2019 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Pakistan Army for representational purpose (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Three Pakistani Army majors have been dismissed from service for abusing their authority and being involved in illegal activities, the military said on Friday.

Two of them were also handed out rigorous imprisonment, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The trio were found guilty of indiscipline and misconduct charges, including abuse of authority and involvement in illegal activities, it said, without identifying them.

"Upon (being) found guilty of the charges levelled against them, all three (have been) dismissed from service while two (have) also (been) awarded rigorous imprisonment for two years each," the military's media wing stated.

The move came nearly two months after the Pakistani Army in a similar case dismissed an officer and sentenced him to life imprisonment for misusing authority.

In May, a former army officer named Brig (retd) Raja Rizwan and a civilian official of a military institution, Wasim Akram, were sentenced to death on charges of espionage.

In the same case, a retired Lieutenant General named Javed Iqbal was sentenced to a 14-year jail sentence.

TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan army
