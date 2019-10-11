Home World

Pakistan court extends Maryam's judicial remand till October 23

Maryam, 45, has been lodged at the Kot Lakhpat jail where her father is serving a seven year prison term in the Al-Azizia Mills case.

Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: An accountability court in Pakistan has extended till October 23 the judicial remand of Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in a money laundering case.

Maryam, the PML-N vice president, was arrested from the Kot Lakhpat jail on August 8 in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case when she was on her way back from visiting her father.

The NAB has accused the Sharif family of using the CSM for money laundering and availing millions of rupees in subsidy without actually exporting sugar.

In her brief remarks after the hearing on Wednesday, Maryam slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet members for running a malicious campaign against her.

"The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government will go the same way it was established by the powers that be.

A rigging-riddled government does not have its footing like falsehood and it cannot last longer," Maryam said.

