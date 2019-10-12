Home World

Appeals court rules House of Representatives should get Trump financial records

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said that lawmakers should get the documents they have subpoenaed from Mazars USA.

Published: 12th October 2019 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP )

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A federal appeals court ruled Friday that President Donald Trump's financial records must be turned over to the House of Representatives.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said that lawmakers should get the documents they have subpoenaed from Mazars USA.

The firm has provided accounting services to Trump.

Trump went to court to prevent Mazars from turning over the records.

He could appeal to the Supreme Court.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform subpoenaed records from Mazars in April.

They include documents from 2011 to 2018 that the House wants for investigation into the president's reporting of his finances and potential conflicts of interest.

The list of documents makes no mention of Trump's tax returns, which are the subject of separate legal disputes.

In a 2-1 ruling, the appeals court batted away Trump's legal claims.

"Contrary to the President's arguments, the Committee possesses authority under both the House Rules and the Constitution to issue the subpoena, and Mazars must comply," Judge David Tatel wrote, joined by Judge Patricia Millett.

Tatel was appointed by President Bill Clinton.

Millett is an appointee of President Barack Obama.

Trump appointee Neomi Rao wrote in dissent that the committee should have asked for the records under the House's impeachment power, not its legislative authority.

"The Constitution and our historical practice draw a consistent line between the legislative and judicial powers of Congress. The majority crosses this boundary for the first time by upholding this subpoena investigating the illegal conduct of the President under the legislative power," Rao wrote.

The case is one of several working its way through courts in which Trump is fighting with Congress over records.

The House Ways and Means Committee has sued the Trump administration over access to the president's tax returns.

In New York, Trump sued to prevent Deutsche Bank and Capital One from complying with House subpoenas for banking and financial records.

A judge ruled against him, and Trump appealed.

Trump also is in court trying to stop the Manhattan District Attorney from obtaining his tax returns.

Trump had argued that Oversight committee seeking the records from Mazars is out to get him and lacks a legitimate "legislative purpose" for its request.

His lawyers have argued that congressional investigations are valid only if there is legislation that might result from them.

The committee, for its part, has said it is seeking the Trump financial statements, accounting records and other documents as part of its investigation into whether the president has undisclosed conflicts of interests, whether he has accurately reported his finances and whether he may have engaged in illegal conduct before and during his time in office.

The committee says the House is considering legislation related to government conflicts of interest and presidential financial disclosures, among other things.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
donald trump House of Representatives
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp