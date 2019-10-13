Brexit divorce talks between UK and EU go down to the wire

Home World

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson

By PTI

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was to brief his Cabinet Sunday on the progress of last-minute Brexit talks with the European Union, amid signs of progress but also deep-seated skepticism about the chances of a deal.

Britain is due to leave the 28-nation bloc on October 31, and attempts to find a deal have foundered over plans for keeping an open border between EU member Ireland and the UK's Northern Ireland.

The challenge of maintaining an invisible border something that underpinned both the local economy and the region's peace deal has dominated Brexit discussions for three years, ever since UK voters chose in 2016 to leave the EU.

But negotiations intensified last week after Johnson and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said they could see a "pathway" to a divorce agreement that avoids a no-deal Brexit, something economists say would hurt both the UK and EU economies.

Both sides say substantial gaps remain and it's unclear whether they can be bridged in time for an orderly British departure at the end of this month.

A crucial EU summit, the last scheduled chance to strike a deal, begins Thursday. If a Brexit deal is reached, it still needs to be approved by both British and European parliaments.

Many British lawmakers on both pro-Brexit and pro-EU sides of the debate remain unconvinced.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Sunday that his party was unlikely to support any deal agreed upon by Johnson.

Lawmaker Nigel Dodds of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party which props up Johnson's Conservative minority government has rejected one suggested compromise, in which Northern Ireland stayed in a customs partnership with the EU in order to remove the need for border checks.

The DUP strongly opposes any measures that would treat Northern Ireland differently than the rest of the UK.

But other Brexit supporters signaled they could back such a deal.

House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, a strong Brexiteer, said a "compromise will inevitably be needed, something even the staunchest Leavers recognize, albeit unwillingly.

Rees-Mogg told Sky News that the chances of a Brexit agreement were rising.

"I think it's always difficult to put specific odds on things, but it certainly looks a lot more positive this week than it did last week," he said.

