Home World

BBC launches new 'Click Gujarati' TV show

'Click Gujarati', aired for the first time on Saturday, covers latest technology news and innovations in the fast-developing world of technology and internet.

Published: 14th October 2019 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

BBC

BBC (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: The BBC has launched a weekly technology show in Gujarati on its partner channel Gujarat Samachar Television (GSTV) to reach out to a wider Indian audience base.

'Click Gujarati', aired for the first time on Saturday, covers latest technology news and innovations in the fast-developing world of technology and internet and serves as a guide to all the latest gadgets, websites, games and computer-industry news from all over the world.

"I am pleased that BBC's technology and innovations programme 'Click' will now be available to our Gujarati TV audiences. An ideal watch for tech savvy entrepreneurs, this programme is a step towards building a deeper relationship with the Gujarati TV audiences who already appreciate our daily BBC News Gujarati TV bulletin on partner GSTV," said Simon Kendall, Business Development Director for BBC World Service.

BBC World Service had expanded its Indian regional language offering with the launch of its first Gujarati language television news bulletin, 'BBC Samachar', on GSTV last year and 'Click Gujarati' marks an expansion of that tie-up.

Ankur Jain, Service Editor, BBC News Gujarati, adds: "Be it impactful global news or stories close to hearts of Gujaratis, BBC News Gujarati 'Samachar' has brought the world to the screens of GSTV audiences. With 'Click', we aim to tell fascinating science and technology stories from across the globe. Be it renewable energy initiatives in Gujarat's Kutch or human-like robots in an American robo lab, 'Click' will take audiences to an unseen and exciting world."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat Samachar Television BBC BBC Gujarati show Click Gujarati
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp