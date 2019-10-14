Home World

Sri Lanka presidential elections front-runner Gotabaya Rajapaksa vows to bolster intelligence

The country's former defence chief is accused of using his intelligence team for extrajudicial killings, abductions and torture of dissidents and Tamil rebel suspects during the civil war.

Published: 14th October 2019 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan presidential candidate and former defense chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa speaks during his maiden election campaign rally in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan presidential candidate and former defense chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa speaks during his maiden election campaign rally in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's former defence chief, a front-runner in next month's presidential election, said Sunday that he would empower the state's intelligence sector with necessary legal cover to help secure the country in the aftermath of the deadly Easter Sunday bomb blasts.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a powerful defence official in the government of his brother, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, is accused of using his intelligence team for extrajudicial killings, abductions and torture of dissidents and Tamil rebel suspects during the island nation's long civil war.

ALSO READ| Presidential race intensifies in Sri Lanka as top contenders launch poll campaigns

A number of former intelligence personnel are currently under detention for allegedly killing a journalist, and allegedly attempting to kill, abduct and torture others.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared in his first election rally last week that he will release all military personnel under detention if he comes to power. He is a favourite to win the November 16 election, in which national security has become the focal point. "We will give due powers to the intelligence officers and also the necessary legal cover to perform their duties," said Rajapaksa, pledging to revive the "country's crippled defence mechanism."

"By doing so, we will rebuild a secured country where you can live without any fear," he told an election rally in the town of Kadawatha, on the outskirts of the capital, Colombo. To many Sri Lankans - especially ethnic majority Sinhalese - Rajapaksa is a hero for his crucial role in ending the prolonged civil war in this Indian Ocean island nation a decade ago.

His popularity is on the increase after April's Easter attacks that killed 263 people and wounded 500 others. But to his opponents and critics, Rajapaksa is a feared defence official accused of condoning rape, torture and shadowy disappearances of critics.

A former army officer, Rajapaksa played a crucial role in crushing the Tamil Tiger rebels, who fought the civil war to create a separate state for ethnic minority Tamils. The war ended in 2009, but both sides are still facing allegations of war crimes and grave rights violations.

A dual citizen of the United States and Sri Lanka, Rajapaksa is facing two lawsuits in the US, one in the killing a prominent newspaper editor and another involving the torture of a youth under his watch. He has denied the allegations and has said he has started the process to renounce his US citizenship because Sri Lankan law does not permit dual citizens to hold office.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gotabaya Rajapaksa Sri Lanka presidential elections Sri Lanka securtiy Sri Lanka Easter blasts
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp