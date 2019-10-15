Russia's Vladimir Putin arrives in UAE on first visit since 2007

Home World

Putin landed on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi after earlier visiting Saudi Arabia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan listen to the national anthem during the official welcome ceremony in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DUBAI: Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the United Arab Emirates on his first visit to the oil-rich nation in over a decade.

He was met at the airport by Abu Dhabi's powerful crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

While in Saudi Arabia, one topic of discussion was oil production.

Russia is now working with OPEC, as are other nations not part of the cartel, to control production to help raise energy prices.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high in the region, amid a standoff between the US and Iran over President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrawing America from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers over a year ago.

Putin last visited the UAE in 2007.

