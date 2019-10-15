Home World

UK sees 10 per cent spike in hate crimes against Muslims and Jews

According to the UK Home Office, there was a 10 per cent increase in hate crimes in the country with Jews and Muslims being a major target.

Published: 15th October 2019 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

Demonstrators chant with placards as they march during an anti-racism protest called by the 'Stand Up To Racism' group in Croydon, south London

Demonstrators chant with placards as they march during an anti-racism protest called by the 'Stand Up To Racism' group in Croydon, south London (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: Muslims and Jews were among the religious groups most targeted in the UK in 2018-19 as the country registered a 10 per cent spike in hate crimes over the previous year, according to official government data released on Tuesday.

The UK Home Office data found that there were a record 103,379 hate crime offences in 2018-19, which is an increase of 10 per cent compared to 94,121 in 2017-18 and more than double from 42,255 since 2012-13.

While the majority of hate crimes recorded by police forces in England and Wales were racial in nature (78,991), religious hate crimes also marked an increased over the past year.

"Just under half (47 per cent) of religious hate crime offences were targeted against Muslims (3,530 offences), a similar proportion to last year. A further 18 per cent religious hate crime offences were targeted against Jewish people (1,326 offences)," the Home Office data notes.

Hate crime is defined as an offence which the victim or any other person considers to be driven by hostility towards their race, religion, sexual orientation, disability or transgender identity. It can include verbal abuse, intimidation, threats, harassment, assault and bullying, as well as damage to property.

Over half (54 per cent) of the hate crimes recorded by the police were for public order offences and a further third (36 per cent) were for violence against the person offences. Five per cent were recorded as criminal damage and arson offences.

Transgender hate crime went up significantly by 37 per cent to 2,333 and for crimes involving a victim's sexual orientation, the rise was 25 per cent to 14,491 and for disability 14 per cent to 8,256.

"Around 12 per cent of hate crime offences in 2018-19 were estimated to have involved more than one motivating factor, the majority of these were hate crimes related to both race and religion," the Home Office said.

It is believed that the increases in hate crime over the last five years have been mainly driven by improvements in crime recording by police forces across England and Wales, with particular spikes noted in the wake of certain divisive events such as the European Union (EU) Referendum in favour of Brexit in June 2016 and terrorist attacks in 2017.

The recorded figures show racially or religiously aggravated offences are more likely to be dealt with by a charge or court summons, which the government said reflects "the serious nature" of these offences.

It also pointed to an improved data collection system called the Home Office Data Hub, which is designed to streamline the process by which police forces submit hate crime data.

The Data Hub replaces the old system by capturing record level crime data via direct extracts from forces' own crime recording systems.

This allows the police to provide more detailed information to the Home Office enabling a greater range of analyses to be carried out.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UK Home Office UK hate crimes Britain hate crimes UK Jews UK Muslims UK anti Semitism
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp