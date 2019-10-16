Home World

Pakistan summons Indian envoy over 'ceasefire violations'

Pakistan alleged that in the 'unprovoked firing' by the Indian forces, three civilians were killed and eight others, including women and children, were injured.

Published: 16th October 2019 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Mohammad Faisal

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to protest over alleged ceasefire violations by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC) that killed three civilians.

The Foreign Office said that Director-General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Ahluwalia and condemned the ceasefire violations by the Indian troops in Nezapir Sector of the LoC on Tuesday.

Pakistan alleged that in the "unprovoked firing" by the Indian forces, three civilians were killed and eight others, including women and children, were injured.

Faisal, also the Foreign Office spokesperson, alleged that the Indian forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues.

He said that the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

Tension between India and Pakistan has spiked after New Delhi withdrew Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

