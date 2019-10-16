Typhoon Hagibis leaves 72 dead in Japan

By ANI

JAPAN: Local media on Wednesday reported that the number of people who have lost their lives due to Typhoon Hagibis in Japan has mounted to 72. Moreover, thousands of residents remain without power and water.

According to Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, over 110,000 personnel have been deployed from the fire department, self-defence force and police, as well as 110 helicopters, to aid in search and rescue efforts, reported CNN.

As per Japan's Cabinet Office, around 5,500 people remain housed in shelters and more than 2,30,000 people had been evacuated ahead of the storm.

While the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said that heavy rain caused 146 landslides in Japan, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said in a release that over 9,962 houses had been flooded across the country.

Leaving a trail of destruction, the storm made landfall on Saturday evening (local time) on the Izu Peninsula, southwest of Tokyo.