Home World

Xi's visit lays foundation for trilateral partnership among India, China and Nepal: Prachanda

Nepal Communist Party's co-chairman said that President Xi's visit was a 'watershed moment in the bilateral ties between Nepal and China.'

Published: 16th October 2019 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', the ruling Nepal Communist Party's co-chairman, described Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Nepal as a "watershed moment" in the bilateral ties and said it has laid a foundation for forging a trilateral partnership involving India.

Talking to reporters at a tea reception hosted by the party in the capital on the occasion of the Vijaya Dashami and Chhath festivals, the former prime minister called for forging trilateral partnership among Nepal, China and India.

"I had taken up the matter of forging trilateral partnership between three countries during my talks with top leadership of China and India some time back.

I believe that the recent visit of Chinese President Xi to Nepal has laid a foundation to materialise the idea," he said.

Prachanda said that President Xi's visit was a "watershed moment in the bilateral ties between Nepal and China".

Xi, also the General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China, held talks with Prachanda on Sunday and the two leaders agreed to reinforce inter-party exchanges.

He described Prachanda as a "good" and an "old friend" of the Chinese people.

"Xi's visit to Nepal has multiple dimensions and one of them is about laying the foundation for forging a trilateral partnership between China, Nepal and India," Prachanda said.

The visit of the Chinese President has added a new dimension in Nepal's foreign policy, Prachanda said, adding that the agreements reached between the two sides will be beneficial in the long run.

"President Xi's commitment to helping Nepal to realise its dream to transform itself from landlocked country to a land-linked country suggests that our bilateral cooperation has entered a new era," he said.

He said that the recent talks between President Xi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the prospect of having "two plus one" format for dialogue is welcome news at a time when Nepal is pushing forward the concept of trilateral partnership.

During his meeting with Nepalese counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari on Saturday, President Xi announced a support of 3.5 billion RMB equivalent to Nepalese Rs 56 billion to Nepal over the next two years to help the country's development programmes.

During Xi's visit, the first Chinese president to travel to Nepal in 23 years, the two countries decided to elevate their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership of cooperation and agreed to respect each other's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pushpa Kamal Dahal Xi Jinping Nepal india china Nepal china
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp