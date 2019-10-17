Home World

Pakistan silences army's critics including activist Gulalai Ismail with raids, terror charges

Pakistan's security services has started to actively crack down on anyone who voices criticism of their activities.

Published: 17th October 2019 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

Gulalai Ismail

Gulalai Ismail, a Pakistani women's rights activist on the run (Photo | Twitter/@Gulalai_Ismail)

By Associated Press

ISLAMABAD: A dozen plainclothes Pakistani security forces on Thursday attempted to raid the former home of a human rights activist who recently fled to the United States seeking asylum. Gulalai Ismail's elderly parents said they were ordered to come outside "just to talk," but refused.

The security men eventually left after nearly an hour. "I told them you have weapons in your hands and no uniform - I won't come out," said Ismail's father, Mohammad, a retired professor living in the capital of Islamabad.

Raids like this are part of an expanding push by Pakistan's security services to crack down on anyone who voices criticism of their activities.

Gulalai Ismail's parents are facing charges of financing terrorism, allegedly for funnelling money from their daughter toward terrorist activities. They deny the charges and are currently out on bail but have been ordered not to leave Pakistan.

ALSO READ| Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visits LoC

Their daughter went into hiding for several weeks after her criticism of the Pakistan army and its powerful intelligence made her a target. Last month she surfaced in the US seeking asylum. The family supports an ethnic Pashtun movement known as the PTM that is stridently critical of the army's war on terror, particularly in the country's border regions.

Millions of people have been displaced from those areas, and thousands of mostly young men have disappeared, often after being picked up by security forces.

While Gulalai Ismail was criticized and even arrested for her support of the PTM, her father said the real trouble began when she criticised the security forces of sexually harassing and abusing women in the tribal regions, particularly Pakistan's Waziristan region. "In Waziristan, young girls told stories of how army and non-state actors are harassing young girls and women. She returned saying: 'My job should be to help women who suffer sex abuse in conflict.'," her father told The Associated Press.

Mohammad Ismail, who taught Urdu literature, is a self-avowed communist who traces his activism back to the 1980s. At the time, he opposed Pakistan's military dictator Gen Mohammed Zia-ul Haq, whjo worked with the US to fund, arm and train the Islamic militants fighting in neighbouring Afghanistan against the former Soviet Union.

Some of those fighters, including Osama bin Laden, would eventually go on to form al-Qaeda. Ismail also drew the ire of the Taliban, another hard-line Islamic militant group born out of the war in Afghanistan.

ALSO READ| FATF expresses satisfaction at progress made by Pakistan in curbing terror

His house was ransacked several years ago in retaliation for his criticism of the group's activities in his home province of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, which borders Afghanistan. Activists with the PTM charge that Pakistan's military and intelligence agencies harass and intimidate ethnic Pashtuns who are critical of the war on terror.

They also claim the Pakistani government continues to separate insurgents into "good" and "bad" Taliban. Pakistani security services are still undecided about whether to break all ties with groups they have long considered "assets," particularly against neighbouring India, Pakistan's longtime nemesis.

In an earlier written response to questions from the AP, army spokesman General Asif Ghafoor dismissed allegations of turning a blind eye to some Taliban militants while fighting others. "Pakistan Armed Forces have undertaken military operations against terrorists of all hue (and) color," Ghafoor said.

He asserted that military operations in the mountainous border regions since the early 2000s had simply targeted the most dangerous groups first, followed by those that pose less of a threat to Pakistan. He also fiercely denied human rights violations. "Genuine grievances of affected population in cleared areas are being addressed in post conflict environment," he said.

But Gulalai Ismaili, her father, the PTM and other human rights organizations in Pakistan disagree. Bushra Gohar, a politician and human rights activist, was among the women activists who went to Waziristan.

She said the stories of abuse were harrowing. "Several women and girls narrated horrifying stories of sexual harassment, threats and intimidation by the security forces. One woman had kept a record of the security forces breaking into her house for illegal searches and terrorizing her family in the absence of male household members by drawing a line on a piece of paper for each visit. She showed the paper to us and gave a video statement," she told the AP.

Ghafoor, the army spokesman, did not directly address the accusation of sexual abuse but denied human rights violations.

Human Rights Watch is among the many organizations who have spoken out in support of Gulalai Ismail, whom the spokesman said faces charges of "using derogatory language against the state institutions."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gulalai Ismail Pakistan activist raids Pakistan army raids Pashtun movement Pakistan Human Rights
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp