Home World

US tariffs a 'hostile act' by 'American allies': French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire

US slapped tariffs on European goods after an arbitration ruling by the World Trade Organisation found European aircraft manufacturer Airbus had received improper state subsidies.

Published: 18th October 2019 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire (File Photo| Reuters)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: New US tariffs on USD 7.5 billion in European goods are a "hostile act" from American allies, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said Friday, adding that wine tariffs were "profoundly unfair."

"This is a hostile act between allies. These hostile acts are unwelcome," Le Maire told reporters on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. "This is especially the case because we are working in good faith toward a negotiated solution," he added.

Washington on Friday slapped tariffs on European goods after an arbitration ruling by the World Trade Organisation found European aircraft manufacturer Airbus had received improper state subsidies. But Le Maire said both sides should jointly develop common compliance standards."That's the right answer," he said.

Le Maire also denounced new US tariffs on French wine. "On what grounds are French winemakers hit by these tariffs? No one can understand. Hitting these winemakers is profoundly unfair and incomprehensible from our American ally," said Le Maire, who was due to meet with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer later on Friday.

Still, he said he doubted the Americans would suspend the tariffs at his request. "I'm realistic," he said. After 25 per cent tariffs took effect, French winemakers demanded speedy economic aid from Paris and called on the European Commission to begin talks with Washington.

Washington's tariffs on USD 7.5 billion in European exports took effect at 0401 GMT on Friday. EU authorities could soon be permitted to retaliate, having lodged their own complaint at the WTO against US subsidies for Airbus rival Boeing.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bruno Le Maire France Economy Minister US Europe tariff World Bank International Monetary Fund
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp