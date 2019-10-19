Home World

France says new Brexit delay 'in nobody's interest'

Parliament voted by 322 votes to 306 in favour of an amendment effectively calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a Brexit extension to avoid a no-deal departure on October 31.

Published: 19th October 2019 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

France President Emmanuel Macron (File | AP)

France President Emmanuel Macron (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: France said on Saturday that any new delay in Britain's departure from the EU was "in nobody's interest" after British MPs postponed a decision on a new Brexit deal.

"An agreement has been negotiated. It is now up to the British parliament to say whether it accepts or rejects it," the French presidency said.

Parliament voted by 322 votes to 306 in favour of an amendment effectively calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a Brexit extension to avoid a no-deal departure on October 31.

ALSO READ: EU urges UK to explain Brexit plan 'as soon as possible'

French President Emmanuel Macron had said on Thursday, when the deal was sealed between Johnson and the EU in Brussels, that he was "reasonably confident" it would be approved by British lawmakers.

"I think the October 31 date should be respected. I don't think that new deadlines should be given. We need to end these negotiations and get on with negotiating the future relationship," he said on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brexit deal France on brexit deal Emmanuel Macron
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp