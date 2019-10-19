Home World

'Not many people have asked if I'm OK': Meghan Markle on motherhood under spotlight

This comes after Meghan and Harry launched legal action this month against a British tabloid for invasion of privacy, with Harry recalling the hounding of his later mother Diana.

Published: 19th October 2019 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet with Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet with Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo | File, AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Meghan Markle has admitted becoming a mother while living under an intense media spotlight has been a "struggle".

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to son Archie in May after marrying Prince Harry last year.

Britain's aggressive press at first welcomed Markle, 38, into the royal fold but coverage has become increasingly hostile, with the tabloids luxuriating in stories about Markle's fractured American family and rumours of palace rifts. 

Speaking to ITV during the couple's recent tour of southern Africa, she said that: "Not many people have asked if I'm OK".

"Look, any woman - especially when they are pregnant - you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a new born - you know?" she said, when asked how she was coping.

"And especially as a woman, it's a lot."

She added: "And also, thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm OK. But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

Asked if it would be fair to say it had "really been a struggle", Meghan said: "Yes."

Her comments come after the couple launched legal action this month against British tabloid the Mail on Sunday for invasion of privacy, with Harry recalling the hounding of his later mother Diana.

Harry told ITV the memories of what happened to his mother was a "wound that festers".

"I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job... every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back, so in that respect it's the worst reminder of her life, as opposed to the best," he said.

The Duke of Sussex is also suing two British tabloid newspaper publishers over alleged phone hacking.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry motherhood
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp