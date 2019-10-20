Home World

Top leaders from India, US to discuss trade, geopolitics at leadership summit in Delhi

Over 300 influential and powerful people from India and the US are joining the summit which aims to focus on the immense potential that the US-India relationship.

Published: 20th October 2019 06:31 PM

WASHINGTON: Top leaders and corporate executives from India and the US will gather in New Delhi on October 21 for a day-long brainstorming session on trade and geopolitics.

To be hosted by US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) with the theme "Partners of Growth", the second annual India Leadership Summit would also be attended by former US Secretary of State and statesman Henry Kessinger, Condoleezza Rice, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar among others.

"The relationship between India and the US is not just about trade. It's not just about geopolitical. Now it has gone beyond that. It is about learning how you build research-led universities, learning on managing waste, learning on quality of air exchange of scientists," USISPF president Mukesh Aghi told PTI in an interview.

"What I'm saying is that there has to be a platform which encourages, supports and propagates these discussions," Aghi added.

Over 300 influential and powerful people from India and the US are joining the summit which aims to focus on the immense potential that the US-India relationship has in areas beyond trade including sustainability, security, energy access and innovation.

"The whole objective is to keep the momentum going in this relationship and come up with some plus factors, some action items so we can move forward next 12 months this relationship," Aghi said.

"Because we don't have the bureaucratic limitation, we are nimble, run and build businesses, we can react, move things much faster," he added.

Aghi said the objective is basically to enhance the relationship between the two nations.

"We have no political agenda. Our objective is to enhance this relationship," he said.

He said that for the top American CEOs to fly only for this conference and spend a few days in India is a reflection of their commitment to India.

"If you would want to call it India's Davos, the start of that...that's what I see it, he said.

"Our theme is partners in progress, what is a win win for both countries. That's what we're going to focus on. For example, India is energy deficit and US is energy surplus.

How do you basically collaborate not just purely from procuring oil and LNG, but more research in this area?" he said.

"Does India need to follow the same economic growth model what the western development took place.

Is it possible to explore our different to growth agenda for India?" he asked, referring to some of the thought provoking issues for the brainstorming sessions.

