Home World

Anti-Pakistan protest erupts in PoK's Muzaffarabad, 2 dead, 80 injured in police lathi-charge

Denying the demonstrators to hold anti-government protestors, the police resorted to using tear gas shells and lathi-charged to disperse the crowd.

Published: 22nd October 2019 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan flag

Pakistan flag

By ANI

MUZAFFARABAD: Two civilians were killed and over 80 others sustained injuries after police lathi-charged protestors during a peaceful pro-freedom rally held in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday.

Various political parties under the All independent parties alliance (AIPA) in PoK had called for a pro-freedom rally in Muzaffarabad today to observe "black day". It was on this day in 1947 that Pakistani forces had invaded Jammu and Kashmir.

People came out on the streets in large numbers to register their protest on the 72nd anniversary of the Invasion Day.

Denying the demonstrators to hold anti-government protestors, the police resorted to using tear gas shells and lathi-charged to disperse the crowd.

October 22 is marked as the "black day" by the people of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan, as they demand Pakistan to leave their territory.

Prior to the incident, a protestor said that they have planned to carry out a peaceful protest to mark the day. "We have planned peaceful protest to mark the day, albeit if the administration shows any aggressiveness, we are willing to go to any extent to have our voices heard."

Similar protests were witnessed on October 22, last year in Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Gilgit, Rawalpindi and other areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muzaffarabad pakistan Gilgit Baltistan PoK Pakistan Occupied Kashmir
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp