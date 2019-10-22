French tourist attacked by shark in Polynesia

By AFP

PAPEETE, FRANCE: A French tourist has been seriously injured in a rare shark attack in the palm-fringed Pacific islands of Polynesia, emergency services said Tuesday.

The 35-year-old woman was swimming during a whale-watching trip on Monday in the French overseas territory when the oceanic whitetip shark tore into her chest and arms.

"Luckily for her, there were two nurses on the scene who could deliver first aid," firefighter Jean-Jacques Riveta told AFP.

The woman lost both hands and a lot of blood in the attack and was airlifted to hospital, he said.