Pakistan says Indian officials did not join foreign diplomats visiting LoC

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday said that Indian officials did not join a handful of foreign diplomats visiting the sectors along the Line of Control, where the Indian Army has destroyed three terror camps.

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Sunday that six to ten Pakistan Army personnel were killed and three terror camps destroyed in a retaliatory action by the Indian Army opposite the Tangdhar and Keran sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said another terror camp was severely damaged in the action by the Indian forces and the retaliation had caused substantial harm to the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistan military on Sunday that India is welcome to take any foreign diplomat or media to the site of alleged terror camps to "prove" its claim on the ground.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said that diplomats from various foreign mission in Islamabad were visiting Jura and Shahkot sectors.

"The Indian side has not joined us in the visit to the LoC neither have they provided coordinates of the alleged launch pads'," Faisal tweeted.

He said that "claims by Indian Army chief remain just that: claims'." Faisal is also accompanying the diplomatic corps to the LoC.

The numbers and nationalities of the foreign diplomats visiting the LoC were not shared.

Director General (DG) army's media wing Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said, "What good Indian High Commission is which can't stand with its Army Chief? Indian High Commission staff didn't have the moral courage to accompany fellow diplomats in Pakistan to the LOC," he said.