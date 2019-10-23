Iran welcomes Turkey-Russia deal on Syria

By IANS

TEHRAN: Iran's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday welcomed a recent deal between Turkey and Russia aimed at keeping Kurdish forces away from Syria's border with Turkey.

"Iran welcomes any measure that would honour territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Syria," Xinhua quoted the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying in a statement.

Iran regards the deal as a "positive step to restore stability and tranquility to the region", he said.

"We hope that this agreement would address Turkey's security concerns as well as Syria's territorial integrity and national sovereignty," he added.

On Tuesday, Russian and Turkish presidents agreed their forces to jointly patrol parts of northern borders of Syria.

Under the deal, Russian military police and Syrian border guards will also facilitate the withdrawal of Syrian Kurdish forces from the Turkish border.