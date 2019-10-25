Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro

By Online Desk

SAO PAULO: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday announced that his country will soon drop visa requirements for Indian and Chinese tourists. He made the announcement during an official visit to China.

The Brazilian leader, who came to power in January this year, has already dropped visa requirements for citizens of many developed countries.

Earlier this year, the Brazil government removed visa requirements for several countries including the US, Australia, Japan and Canada. However, these nations haven't yet dropped their visa requirements for Brazil in return.

Brazil joined Seychelles, Fiji, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Jamaica and Indonesia which are among the many countries that offer visa-free or visa on arrival travel to Indians.

A far-right leaning leader, Bolsonaro has often been criticised for his 'offensive' language and has called the UN 'a gathering place of communists' while threatening to leave the organisation.

With bilateral trade hitting USD 8.6 billion in 2017-18, Brazil is India's largest business partner in the region.