Observance of Diwali in US important reminder of religious liberty: Donald Trump

Earlier, Trump celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with a small group of Indian-Americans. The event was closed for the press.

WASHINGTON: Sending Diwali greetings to Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists, President Donald Trump on Friday said that the observance of the festival of lights throughout America is an important reminder of the significance of the country's core tenets - religious liberty.

A day earlier, Trump celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with a small group of Indian-Americans. The event was closed for the press. "The observance of Diwali throughout America is an important reminder of the significance of one of our Nation's core tenets - religious liberty. My Administration will continue to defend the rights enshrined in our Constitution that enable people of all faiths to worship according to their beliefs and conscience," Trump said in a statement ahead of the Diwali celebrations in India, the US and across the world.

The US President said, "As Diwali commences, Melania and I wish those observing the Festival of Lights a blessed and happy celebration." He said that for many Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists in the US and around the globe, this sacred period is an opportunity to commemorate the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

"Throughout this holy time, members of these faiths engage in prayer, light diyas and lanterns, and partake in traditional feasts and other festivities with friends and family," Trump said. Diwali is being celebrated in India on October 27 this year.

