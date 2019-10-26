Home World

Seeking access of foreign journalists and Congressmen to Kashmir, US lawmakers write to Indian envoy

The lawmakers said that true transparency can only be achieved when journalists and Members of Congress are allowed free access to the region.

Published: 26th October 2019 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

David N Cicilline is one of the lawmakers who has written to the Indian envoy

David N Cicilline is one of the lawmakers who has written to the Indian envoy (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Seeking free access of foreign journalists and Congressmen to Kashmir, six American lawmakers have written to Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla, claiming that the picture portrayed by India in the Valley is different from the one being told to them by their constituents.

The lawmakers' letter to Shringla comes as the US on Thursday sought from India a "roadmap" to political and economic normalcy in Kashmir and immediate release of all political detainees.

Noting that journalists have extensively covered developments in Kashmir, acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells had said the role of some of the international reporters have been particularly important, but journalists continue to face challenges in access while reporting due to the security restrictions.

"We believe true transparency can only be achieved when journalists and Members of Congress are allowed free access to the region. We encourage India to open Jammu and Kashmir to both domestic and foreign journalists, and other international visitors, in the interest of open media and increased communication," the Congressmen said in the letter.

The lawmakers - David N Cicilline, Dina Titus, Chrissy Houlahan, Andy Levin, James P McGovern and Susan Wild - in their letter dated October 24 said their questions were a follow up to the briefing given to them by Shringla on October 16 about the situation in Kashmir.

"As was discussed during the meeting, many of our constituents have painted a much different picture of the situation than what you shared with us. They have raised concerns about the repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, as well as suspended internet and telecommunications access, arrests of local politicians and activists, and the imposition of a curfew," the Congressmen said.

ALSO READ| Trump ready to mediate on Kashmir if asked by India, Pakistan: US

On August 5, India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. Several security restrictions were imposed in Kashmir as well as Jammu following the decision.

India has defended its decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the subsequent restrictions in the state with authorities saying the ban on communication services in the Valley has helped save lives.

The have also denied there was any shortage of medicines and essential supplies in the region. The internet services in the Valley were snapped along with mobile and landline telephone services. While the landline services were restored gradually first, the postpaid mobile services were restored only last week. The prepaid services continued to remain barred.

In the letter written two days after a Congressional hearing on human rights situation in South Asia, with focus on Kashmir, the Congressmen asked a set of six specific questions to Shringla. During the briefing, the Ambassador had said that he is available to answer any of their questions on Kashmir.

"Has 100 per cent of landline service been restored inside Jammu and Kashmir, or are there any remaining outages? When will all mobile phone service be restored, including for those who use prepaid mobile phones? When will full internet access be restored (not just access at kiosks)?" they asked.

ALSO READ| Normal life continues to be hit in Jammu & Kashmir, Jamia Masjid remains closed

The letter also asked about the number of people detained under the Public Safety Act or other legal provisions since August 5 and asked Shringla to be as specific as possible. "Of those, how many are minors? What is the standard judicial procedure for someone detained under the Public Safety Act?" they asked.

"What is the status of the curfews that have been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir? What are the government's plans to allow residents to return to uninhibited movement? When can we expect that?" the Congressmen asked Shringla. They also asked the Indian envoy to lay out the reasons that foreign journalists are still not allowed inside Jammu and Kashmir.

When will they be allowed to enter the region? "Will the Indian Government welcome visiting members of the United States Congress or other foreign officials who wish to visit Jammu and Kashmir?" the lawmakers asked.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan Shringla KAshmir clampdown Article 370 Kashmir Congressmen Kashmir foreign journalists US Congress US Kashmir issue
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp