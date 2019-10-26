Home World

Trump hits multi-billion dollar Thai seafood industry over worker rights

Thailand is the world's third-largest seafood exporter but its supplier status has been badly tainted in recent years by reports of slave labour and trafficking among the mainly migrant workforce.

Published: 26th October 2019 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump ( Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump will suspend trade preferences for Thailand's seafood industry after it failed to take steps to improve worker rights, dealing a blow to the multi-billion dollar sector.

Thailand is the world's third-largest seafood exporter but its supplier status has been badly tainted in recent years by reports of slave labour and trafficking among the mainly migrant workforce.

All Thai seafood products will lose their eligibility for the trade preferences due to "longstanding worker rights issues in the seafood and shipping industries," Bloomberg News reported Saturday, quoting the Office of the US Trade Representative.

The suspension of the trade preferences - which Bloomberg said are worth USD 1.3 billion - will go into effect on April 25, 2020, according to a letter sent Friday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"I have determined that Thailand is not taking steps to afford workers in Thailand internationally recognized worker rights...it is appropriate to suspend the duty-free treatment," Trump said in the letter.

Under the US Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program, eligible countries are able to import certain goods into the US duty-free.

Other items losing duty-free preferences include fruits and vegetables, garment products and electrical appliances.

According to the Office of the US Trade Representative, Made-In-Thailand exports to the US totalled USD 31.9 billion in 2018, with electrical machinery making up the majority of goods coming in.

The US suspension comes despite the European Union recently striking Thailand from its warning list in January, seeing efforts made by the government to tackle illegal fishing.

Thailand had been on the list since 2015 after allegations of rampant labour rights abuses in its fishing fleets.

Phil Robertson, deputy director of Human Rights Watch's Asia division applauded the move Saturday, calling Thailand's enforcement of worker protections "pathetic".

"For years, Thailand has failed to protect both Thai and migrant workers from neighbouring countries from unscrupulous employers who fire anyone that stands up to demand their rights," Robertson said.

"Reform is long overdue." Thailand's government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat on Saturday declined to comment on the suspension.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thailand seafood industry Thailand seafood export Thailand migrant workers
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp