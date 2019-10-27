Home World

Ailing Nawaz Sharif's health deteriorates as blood platelets count fluctuates

Sharif was rushed to the Services Hospital on Monday night from the anti-graft body's custody after his platelets dropped to a critical low level of 2,000.

Published: 27th October 2019 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's health deteriorated on Sunday as his blood platelets count reduced from 45,000 to 25,000 followed by breathing problems, days after he was granted bail by two courts on health and humanitarian grounds.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday granted bail to Sharif in the Al- Azizia corruption case till Tuesday in which he is serving a seven-year imprisonment.

A day earlier, he had also secured bail in the money laundering case from the Lahore High Court.

Bail has been granted in both cases on medical grounds.

"Nawaz Sharif's platelets reduced on Sunday to 25,000 from 45,000. There has been a slight improvement in the health of the patient, however, his condition is still serious," Services Hospital principal Dr Mahmmod Ayaz told reporters.

Sharif was rushed to the Services Hospital on Monday night from the anti-graft body's custody after his platelets dropped to a critical low level of 2,000.

Sharif on Saturday also suffered angina pain while undergoing treatment at a Lahore hospital.

Angina is a type of chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart.

"Nawaz Sharif also suffered an angina attack, but fortunately it did not damage his heart," Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said.

She said Sharif is also facing breathing problems.

"Sharif has been a heart patient for a long time and complication occurs if diabetes and blood pressure of a heart patient go out of control," she said.

Saqib Shafiq, a medical board member treating Sharif, said: "Sharif's latest electrocardiogram (ECG) reports shows he is somehow better now. Complication in diseases increases if the heart muscles are affected. The blood pressure of the patient is also normal".

He said Sharif's platelet count is fluctuating and he is administered injections of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) regularly.

"Following the angina attack, Sharif is being given medicines for blood thinning," he said.

Sharif's personal physician Adnan Khan said: "Sharif is being managed on the lines of acute ITP (Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura) treatment protocol, on Platelet Transfusions, IV Steroids & IV Immunoglobulins.

The definitive diagnosis is yet to be ascertained".

"Sharif has severe atherosclerotic coronary and carotid artery disease' with co-morbidities (HTN, DM, CKD) and because of subsequent serious effects of treatment developed NSTEMI (Non-ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction); being managed on ACS protocol," he said.

"Critical Thrombocytopenia (low platelets count) & NSTEMI (Non ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction), both of serious nature & consequences, has made the clinical status extremely & critically unstable putting health & life of Mr Sharif at risk," he added.

The medical board said that they have diagnosed the reason for Sharif's declining health as Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a bleeding disorder in which the immune system destroys platelets.

Sharif's mother met him at the hospital and stayed with him for some time.

His daughter, Maryam Nawaz, was also present.

Maryam has been given special permission by the Punjab government to stay with her father on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

There are reports that Maryam has been allowed to stay with her father in order to persuade him to leave for London for better treatment as he is "seriously ill".

Close aide to Sharif and former foreign minister Khawaja Asif said that the PML-N has decided not to force Sharif to go abroad for treatment.

"Nawaz Sharif's condition is serious. It will only be his own decision about going abroad (London) for treatment. We will not push him for this," he said.

According to doctors, 50,000 platelets and beyond are required for a patient to be declared fit for air travel.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nawaz Sharif
India Matters
A class underway at a school in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. | ( Photo | EPS )
Jharkhand cops help kids in Maoist-hit areas with tutorials, books, guidance
The Indian economy is facing a perfect storm, beset by a combination of cyclical and structural factors that makes recovery doubly difficult. (Photo | EPS)
Economic slowdown: India needs to face up to its flaws
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara (Photo | ANI)
Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters for speedy clearance
People buying gold in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Gold loses luster in India as biggest buying day disappoints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp