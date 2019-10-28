Home World

IS chief an 'austere religious scholar'? Netizens mock Washington Post for obit headline

Setting off hashtags like #WaPoObits and #WaPoDeathNotices trending in multiple countries, Twitter users trolled the news organization and even made threads of memes. 

Published: 28th October 2019 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

ISIS-Baghdadi-AFP

Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

The Washington Post on Sunday was trolled by Twitterati for the headline it gave to the Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's obituary. 

The headline had referred to Baghdadi as an "austere religious scholar" which was later changed to "extremist leader of Islamic State".

Setting off hashtags like #WaPoObits and #WaPoDeathNotices trending in multiple countries, Twitter users trolled the news organization by giving obituaries of famous serial killers, extremist leaders and terrorists a serious revamp.

US President Donald Trump on October 27 confirmed that the elusive leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, had been killed, dying "like a dog" in a daring nighttime raid by US special forces in northwest Syria.

Check out what the best of social media has to offer here!

History was rewritten. 

To be fair, Bane did go through some aggressive training before facing Batman.

Meet Thanos, the environmentalist. 

The father of 23.

A Canadian Senator added to the humorous thread. 

Indian politicians joined the bandwagon on Twitter as well. Dr Sasmit Patra, Rajya Sabha member from Odisha and Biju Janata Dal spokesperson shared some thoughts.

Kristine Coratti Kelly, the VP, Communications General Manager for Washington Post Live, admitted on Twitter that the headline "should never have read that way" and that they changed it promptly. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WaPo WaPoObits Washington post obituary WaPo Baghdadi abu bakr al baghdadi WaPoDeathNotices
India Matters
A class underway at a school in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. | ( Photo | EPS )
Jharkhand cops help kids in Maoist-hit areas with tutorials, books, guidance
The Indian economy is facing a perfect storm, beset by a combination of cyclical and structural factors that makes recovery doubly difficult. (Photo | EPS)
Economic slowdown: India needs to face up to its flaws
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara (Photo | ANI)
Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters for speedy clearance
People buying gold in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Gold loses luster in India as biggest buying day disappoints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp