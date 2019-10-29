Home World

Baghdadi raid was named after American human rights worker, IS victim Kayla Mueller

The 26-year-old human rights worker was taken prisoner by the IS when she visited a hospital while helping civil war refugees in Syria in 2013.

Published: 29th October 2019

Mueller, who saved the lives of other female captives, was killed in 2015.

By IANS

WASHINGTON: The US military raid that killed Islamic State (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was named after Kayla Mueller, an American who was kidnapped and killed by the terror group.

The 26-year-old human rights worker was taken prisoner by the IS when she visited a hospital while helping civil war refugees in Syria in 2013, Daily Mail reported.

Mueller, who saved the lives of other female captives, was killed in 2015, However, her body has never been recovered.

Kayla's parents, Carl Mueller and Marsha Mueller, have praised the US President, saying their daughter could still be alive if former US President Barack Obama "had been as decisive as Trump".

They have also expressed their gratitude to the US armed forces for dedicating the operation to their daughter.

Announcing the death of Baghdadi on Sunday, Trump called Mueller a "beautiful young woman", who helped people.

Baghdadi, according to Trump, died "after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming" during a raid by the US forces.

"He reached the end of the tunnel, as our dogs chased him down. He ignited his vest, killing himself and three children. His body was mutilated by the blast. The tunnel had caved in on it, in addition," Trump said.

